Residents of the greater Chaseburg metropolitan area filled the village’s park to participate in the 14th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event, Saturday.
Day’s events started with registration at 11 a.m. and a variety of other activities. The opening ceremony for the walk was held at 4 p.m.
“We are here today to save lives; it’s that simple,” said Glen Hoff, who was master of ceremonies. “We are here to support survivors and to support those undergoing treatment and to remember loved ones.”
After listing all of the communities represented at the walk, Hoff said, “It takes more than one village to fight cancer.”
Members of the Carl Wolfe family sang the national anthem, while the Chaseburg American Legion color guard presented the colors. Following the national anthem, Pastor Meg Eiben Hooversten of Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, Chaseburg, said a prayer.
Honorary chairperson Lane Cade, who is a student in the Westby Area School District, said he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on July 20, 2017. He said so many people helped him, including Children’s Miracle Network.
“I’m in remission,” Cade said. “On Nov. 11, the day before my birthday, I’ll be done with everything. Thanks very much for coming and giving.”
Hoff said Cade would be one of the models at the American Cancer Society’s first annual “Fashion For a Cure” at Fox Hollow Banquet Hall in Barre Mills, Sept. 29. All of the models in the youth fashion show are cancer patients and survivors. The event is a fundraiser for childhood cancer programs, services and research.
Hoff acknowledged all of event’s sponsors at the various sponsorship levels. “I want to thank the corporate sponsors and all of you for supporting their fundraisers,” he said.
Hoff also recognized the Sole Burner committee members who are led by co-chairs Linda DeGarmo and Eric Ostrem.
“Everybody can’t make every meeting, but if they promise to do it, this committee does it,” Ostrem said.
Hoff said 29 teams were at the event. He asked team captains to stand, and then the team members. “Thank you for what you do throughout the year for this event.”
Hoff then asked the 334 walk participants to stand and face the person next to them.
“Tell them who are the people you celebrate, the people who you support and who you remember. Isn’t it wonderful we are here – people helping people? Isn’t that awesome.”
He said some of the money raised at the 2019 Sole Burner will benefit the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Marshfield. Hope Lodge is a facility that serves as a home away from home – free of charge – for adult cancer patients and their caregivers.
Hoff said the ACS also funds and conducts research, and educates people how to reduce their cancer risk.
DeGarmo, who was a part of the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day in Washington, D.C., Sept. 8-11, talked about how she and other advocates asked Congress to take specific steps to make cancer a national priority.
“We learned about different pieces of legislature before the House and Senate,” she said. “We visited each legislator.”
DeGarmo said they had four asks – increase research, close the loophole in Medicare for colonoscopies, tobacco use (vaping in particular), and quality of life and palliative care. “Seven hundred of us stormed the hill.”
Hoff said everyone can help fight cancer. “Do what you can with what you have, where you are.”
He said people can help by doing such things as donating blood and platelets, signing up for the bone marrow donation list and saving aluminum can tabs for Ronald McDonald House.
Hoff invited cancer survivors to come forward to introduce themselves, state their cancer diagnosis and say the number of years they’ve been cancer free. There was a total of 347 cancer-free years. “That’s 347 more birthdays,” Hoff said.
With “Eye of the Tiger” blasting, the cancer survivors and their support people lead the walk.
According to the Chaseburg Sole Burner website, this year’s event had raised $130,825.48 as of Wednesday.
