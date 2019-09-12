Chaseburg Village Park will once again be filled with cancer survivors, cancer patients, caregivers, family members and community members when the 14th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
This is the 14th year for the event, and co-chair Linda DeGarmo said $1.2 million has been raised since it was established.
The 2019 honorary chairperson is Lane Cade, a student in the Westby Area Schools District. Cade was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2017.
As of Sept. 5, 25 teams and 230-some people had registered for the event. DeGarmo said $72,000 has already been raised this year.
As in years past, there will be the opportunity for people to purchase luminaria for $5 each in memory of loved ones who have died from cancer and in honor of those who have survived cancer or are undergoing treatment.
DeGarmo said anyone interested in purchasing a luminary may fill out a form on the day of the event, or in advance, by going to www.soleburner/chaseburg.wi.
The luminaria ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 21, with participants walking or running past the illuminated paper bags, with glow sticks in hand.
DeGarmo said the Westby High School art department students decorate the paper bags, which contain votive candles. She said the high school “is really involved” and has sponsored pink basketball and volleyball games to benefit Sole Burner of Chaseburg. She added students will pass the bucket at the football game Sept. 13.
A wide variety of activities will be offered before the opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m. During the opening ceremony the survivors are introduced and they take the first lap. “There’s a survivors reception, where we spoil them a bit,” DeGarmo said.
Once the run/walk is underway, the dessert live auction starts at 5:30 p.m.
“We have pies that go for up to $200 and lefse for $200,” DeGarmo said. “There are baked goods, an Amish children’s rocker and full-size rocker, four quilts… It’s just amazing; the desserts are unbelievable.”
People can still register for the event, either in advance or the day of. According to the Sole Burner of Chaseburg website, the registration fee for adults is now $30 and $20 for children. (The early-bird registration fee ended on Labor Day.) If people join online they can register as an individual or choose a team at www.soleburner/chaseburg.wi.
“Any and all survivors” are invited to participate, DeGarmo said. “They get special shirts and a gift. We celebrate them.”
DeGarmo said there are 33 committee members who help organize the event. “It’s unbelievable – they come from Westby, Holmen, La Crosse – they come from all over the place. It’s nice that way.”
For more information on the ACS Sole Burner of Chaseburg, contact DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or 608-769-1919, or co-chair Eric Ostrem at 608-452-3135. Information can also be found on the event’s website.
