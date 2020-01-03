Spaghetti dinner to benefit Coon Valley Veterans Memorial
Aug. 28: Coon Valley flooding

A camper was lodged against the Coon Creek Veterans Memorial in Coon Valley on Aug. 28, 2018.

 Westby Times file photo

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the Coon Valley Veterans Memorial will be held at the Coon Valley American Legion, Sunday, Jan. 12. Serving begins at 11 a.m. and continues until all of the food is gone.

In addition to the meal, which includes spaghetti with meatball sauce, garlic bread, salad, milk and coffee, there will be games, raffles and football games shown on the big screen TVs. Cost for the all-you-can-eat meal is $10; children under 10 eat for $5. Carry-outs will be available.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the restoration of the Coon Valley Veterans Memorial that was extensively damaged in the 2018 Coon Creek flooding. The event is being hosted by the Coon Valley Lions Club and the Coon Valley American Legion.

The Coon Creek Area Veterans Memorial is located near the banks of Coon Creek in Coon Valley. The 2018 flooding knocked over and destroyed three of the six section granite walls which contained the names of more than 900 veterans, damaged the granite walls on the concrete pedestal holding the bronze solider statue, damaged the American, Wisconsin and POW/MIA flagpoles, damaged the retaining wall and knocked out the power supply that provided lighting for the flags.

According to a letter sent to area businesses and the general public by Coon Creek Area Veterans Memorial, Inc., the estimated cost to make the necessary repairs is about $38,000 to $40,000. Tax-deductible contributions can be made payable to Coon Creek Area Veterans Memorial, Inc., and mailed to Melanie A. Role, P.O. Box 24, Coon Valley, WI 54623-0024.

Paying respect

People read names engraved on the Coon Creek Area Veterans Memorial in this photo taken on Memorial Day in 2014.
