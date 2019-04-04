A winner has been announced in the 2018 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Coon Creek Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10532. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why My Vote Matters.”
Sparta High School student Faith Woodman was honored as the winner at the Chaseburg VFW Post 10532 dinner held March 12. Her essay and audio was forwarded onto the district level, where she placed first and then she placed fifth at the state level. The contest was open to all students in grades nine through 12, including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, in which the first-place national winner receives an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.
“Why My Vote Matters”
by Faith Woodman
A vote is an opinion, an opinion is a person’s voice, and a person’s voice makes them who they are. When someone’s vote is taken, it is not just a check on a ballot being rejected. It is part of the person’s identity being shut away. It is telling them that they are not important enough to have a voice. In 1630 my Great Grandfather sailed from Plymouth, England to present day Dorchester, Massachusetts to escape the brutal monarchy in England. He, along with countless other Puritans, did not have a vote. Their thoughts did not matter because in the eyes of King James, they were just mere peasants—his puppets if you will—and the only opinions that mattered were his and those of the highest nobility. Among the many reasons that the Puritans chose to migrate from England to, then, New England, a common theme is clear. They wanted a voice and these highly skilled and literate people were ready for change.
When sailing to the new land and settling, the Puritans had to have a leader of some sort in order to avoid mass chaos, and in the spirit of the main goal, they chose to let everyone have a voice in deciding who was to lead. Those leaders, one being my Great Grandfather, founded the original thirteen colonies that are represented in the red and white stripes on today’s American Flag. Leaders in the American War for Independence including General George Washington, Charles Lee, and Henry Knox were able to train their troops well enough to gain victory and independence from England. They too were chosen by the people. The pattern continues for hundreds of years with George Washington as the first President of the United States, John Jay as the first Supreme Court Justice, John Sevier as the first Governor of Tennessee, and countless other influential leaders from history who were all voted into leadership positions by those around them. In many cases, if even just one person voted one way or another, or didn’t vote at all, the leader could have been one who caused more harm than good. It is crucial that everyone who can, votes, because our votes, my vote, does matter. They can sway election results in the blink of an eye.
Too often in today’s society people are being expected to act, look, talk, and think a certain way, and if someone refuses to conform they are told to “stop living in the 1900’s” and to “get with times.” In reality, each American citizen who refuses to conform is a blessing to the country because they are choosing to cling to their own identity. That individuality and uniqueness is what makes the United States such a wonderful place to live. Without it, we are no better than the Monarchical rule that we became independent from in 1783. A person’s vote is a reflection of their personal identity, values, and morals. When casting a vote, closed ballot or not, the voter is putting a piece of themselves into the world, with every mark they make. They are saying “This is what I believe and because of that, this is my decision” President Washington established the practice of only serving two four year terms as President in order to assure that the United States remained a Democracy and did not become a mirrored image of what the Puritans had left so many years before.
When the Great Puritan Migration began with the sailing of the Mayflower in 1620, the Pilgrims were chasing freedom and the ability to have a voice—to have their own identity. Now, as stated in the United States Constitution, everyone who is 18 years of age and is an American citizen has the right to vote and have a voice in choosing the person that will lead them into tomorrow. My vote matters because, just like every citizen, having and showing my unique individual voice is a reflection of the principles that this great country was founded upon. My vote matters because when I turn 18 I will be able to have a say in who leads me into tomorrow.
My vote matters. Your vote matters. Everyone’s vote matters.
