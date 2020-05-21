You are the owner of this article.
Special parade for children makes its way through Coon Valley
Special parade for children makes its way through Coon Valley

Marching teachers

Teachers from Coon Valley Elementary School make their way down Anderson Street, Saturday morning. The teachers were part of a special parade for children that was organized by Amanda Griep.

 Angie Cina

Children living in Coon Valley were treated to a special parade, Saturday morning, and they waved with delight as some of their teachers marched or drove by them.

In addition to teachers, the parade included bicyclists, Coon Creek Fire & Rescue vehicles, a Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance vehicle, a police car and other vehicles.

Parade participants lined up behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They made their way down Anderson Street and went around each of the three sides of the Coon Valley Elementary School grounds, and ended at the fire station.

Amanda Griep organized the parade. “There are tons of kids who don’t have anything after the flooding and now no playground with COVID. I wanted to do something to get kids out of the house, get excited and have something to look forward to. If I can make one kid happy, it was worth it.”

It took Griep a couple days to organize the parade. She presented the idea to the Coon Valley Village Board at its most recent meeting, and the trustees approved it. She received help setting up the parade from Chief of Police Philip Welch and Fire Chief Russ Cornford.

Based on the reaction of some the children watching the parade along Anderson Street, Griep’s wish to make children happy came true.

Henry Wruck, 6 1/2, and a first-grader at CVES, said the parade was good, because he got to see the village’s police car and fire trucks, and his teacher Alison Emmart.

Henry’s brother, Maxwell, 4 ½, also said the parade was good because he saw his teacher, Amy Adam, who teaches 4-year-old kindergarten.

Maxwell’s mother, Mary Wruck, said that when he first saw the police officer and police car, the youngster shouted, “Make sure there are no bad guys!” “It was really funny,” Mary said.

Third-grader Kendelyn Rundhaugen, 9, watched the parade from a yard with a puppy named Kane. “The parade was very good. My dad was in the parade.” Her father, Jason, is a on the fire department.

Paisleigh Griep, 6, who is a kindergartner, said she liked the parade “because she saw her daddy,” who is also on the fire department.

Waiting to start

The Welch siblings (from left) Avery, 5, Elias, 8, Carter, 12 and Thad, 10, wait for the children's parade to start in Coon Valley, Saturday morning.
A teacher and her dog

Val Steiner, fourth-grade teacher at Coon Valley Elementary School, and her dog, Jet, pause for photo before they drive in the children's parade held in the village, Saturday morning.
Positive message

Alison Emmart, first-grade teacher at Coon Valley Elementary School, shares a positive message as she drives in the children's parade, Saturday morning.
Music teacher

Coon Valley music teacher Laura Mackey shares a wave and a smile as she makes her way down Anderson Street, Saturday.
Parade lineup

Coon Creek Fire & Rescue vehicles line up behind St. Mary's Catholic Church for Saturday morning parade for children.
Old-time truck

Roger Niedfeldt drives an old-time truck in the children's parade held in Coon Valley, Saturday.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

