 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports cards, collectibles show set in Westby
0 Comments

Sports cards, collectibles show set in Westby

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A sports cards and collectibles show will be held at The Big Old Red Shed, 113 E. State St., Westby, Sunday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is sponsored by The Wisconsin Sports Legacy Museum (WSLM) housed in the Shed.

The show will feature the following: cards and collectible vendors from The Big Old Red Shed; a "Swap and Shop" table for customers to trade, buy and sell with each other, as well as with the vendors; an appearance by sport radio personality John Pappadopoulos, who will do, among other things, some brief interviews with volunteers; and two drawings for prizes from the WSLM.

For more information, call 608-632-9292 or go to The Big Old Red Shed Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News