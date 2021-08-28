Sports cards, collectibles show set in Westby

A sports cards and collectibles show will be held at The Big Old Red Shed, 113 E. State St., Westby, Sunday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show is sponsored by The Wisconsin Sports Legacy Museum (WSLM) housed in the Shed.
The show will feature the following: cards and collectible vendors from The Big Old Red Shed; a "Swap and Shop" table for customers to trade, buy and sell with each other, as well as with the vendors; an appearance by sport radio personality John Pappadopoulos, who will do, among other things, some brief interviews with volunteers; and two drawings for prizes from the WSLM.
For more information, call 608-632-9292 or go to The Big Old Red Shed Facebook page.