Spring election 2020: Four candidates run to fill three openings on the Coon Valley Village Board

In Coon Valley, four candidates are running in the spring election to fill three openings. Current Village Trustees Jon Lee and Russ Cornford are running for office again. Kenneth McClurg and Amy Stakston-Wiedemann will also be on the spring ballot.
Jon Lee (I)
Name: Jon Lee
Occupation: Educator
What elected office are you vying for?: Village Trustee
Previously elected offices: Coon Valley Village Trustee (3 yrs.) Coon Valley Planning Commission (2 yrs.) Wisconsin Grass-fed Beef Coop Vice President, Coon Valley Conservation Club President
Community and group affiliations: Coon Valley Conservation Club, Sons of American Legion Member.
Why are you running for office?: I would like to take the time to thank village residents for voting for me on my first term. I’m proud to serve on the village board, and I am the 3rd generation in my family to do so. My grandfather, Adolph, served in the 20’s, and my father, Robert, served in the 90’s. I come with no axes to grind and no hidden agendas. I find these days in 2020 ironic. My village trustee grandfather dealt with the Spanish Flu that caused deaths in the valley in 1920. 100 years later, we are dealing with another Pandemic. The village leadership continues to be proactive and supportive to the village resident’s needs.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Coon Valley Village Board?: My involvement as a trustee currently involves two important committees: Budget and Finance and Personnel. This is the heart and pulse of the village. We try to keep expenses down, but at the same time we are mindful of needed infrastructural improvements. These village projects never get cheaper as time goes on. Costs will always increase. We will continue to look to the future so that we have a strong, vibrant and viable community that people want to live in.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: No. The current board works very well together, and we all have the best intentions for the village residents. At times, we are faced with hard decisions, but we always have done the right thing in regard to what would be in the best interest of the village.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative? Feel free to talk about your family or about subjects related to the place you call home.: I support our employees. They do not have easy jobs. We are very lucky to have great employees; they have a tremendous amount of experience. Keeping and maintaining these employees saves the village money in the long run. We have been devastated by unprecedented floods in very recent years. Coon Valley Village employees went above and beyond the call of duty to maintain the village infrastructure. This included many sleepless nights between village employees and village fathers. There are not many villages that could have weathered these storms. We also had no fatalities.
We are also very lucky to have a great relationship with our local school. This was the command center following recent floods, and I am very proud to call Coon Valley home. Residents, families, teachers, students, and friends came together in unprecedented ways to cope with devastating losses. I have personally written or have helped write numerous grants for the village. To date, The Village of Coon Valley has received tens of thousands of dollars in grants. In addition, the village has also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in FEMA grants. I will continue to be proactive in supporting these endeavors. As village trustees, we can always improve in our quest to source additional monies. We continue to advocate for funds as we recover from these losses due to these floods.
The Lee Families have lived in the village since the 1890’s. We have always been supportive in the community and have embraced leadership roles. This is a wonderful place to raise a family. I will always call this place home. I have lived, traveled or worked on 6 of the 7 continents. Coon Valley is as fine a place as any.
Russ Cornford (I)
Name: Russ Cornford
What elected office you are vying for?: Village trustee
Previously elected offices: Current village trustee, Coon Valley Fire Chief for 40 years
Community and group affiliations: Coon Valley Fire Dept 42 years and Coon Valley EMS 8 years.
Why are you running for office?: To continue to be a part of a group that truly cares about our community. One that has no personal agenda or axe to grind. A group that only wants the best for our town.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Coon Valley Village Board?: At the forefront is the corona pandemic. Learning of and doing what we can to help. But also our infrastructure, by the way ofour streets, water, and sewer upgrades. We also need to replace and rebuild what Mother Nature took from us as a result of the ﬂooding.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I don't think so. I feel the board works together as a team with focus and the same goals in mind.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative? Feel free to talk about your family or about subjects related to the place you call home.: I am a self employed business owner for 20 plus years. My wife Nancy and I have raised our two boys here and have 3 grandchildren here so I have a vested interest in the workings of our community. I’m proud to be a member and the person in charge of our great Fire Dept. We as a community have come together in the wake of the great ﬂoods and are continuing the slow process of rebuilding. I look forward to the future and am happy to be a part of it. This is the place I love to call home!
Amy Stakston-Wiedemann
Name: Amy Stakston-Wiedemann
Occupation: Payroll/Human Resources
What elected office you are vying for?: Village Trustee
Previously elected offices: Village Trustee
Community and group affiliations: None
Why are you running for office?: I have always been interested in politics.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Coon Valley Village Board?: I believe that the health and safety of our residents, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a priority. There will be repercussions from this virus that will need to be addressed as well. We will need to continue rebuilding from the floods from the past few years while remaining fiscally responsible.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I can’t say that there are issues I would handle differently. My philosophy as a “new” person in any organization is to be in attendance, get the facts and background and learn how things are currently working before making judgement.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative? Feel free to talk about your family or about subjects related to the place you call home.: I have always called Coon Valley my home and am proud to raise my family here. With my educational background, professional expertise and previous board experience, I believe I will be able to apply a broad perspective to Village issues.
I am a team player, who has the ability to listen to others, constructively solve problems and make objective and fair decisions. My numerous years of working in finance and human resources has taught me how to deal professionally with confidential and sensitive information.
Ken McClurg
Name: Ken McClurg
Occupation: Retired mechanic and business owner. Retired military 20 years service.
What elected office you are vying for?: Coon Valley Village Board.
Previously elected offices: None
Community and group affiliations: None
Why are you running for office?: I have lived in Coon Valley for over twenty years and now that I am in a position to contribute my time to benefit the village I should become more involved in village government. I feel that a village residents should be heard and treated fairly if they have problems or concerns regarding the village government. I feel that with my background I can do a good job of representing Coon Valleys residents and I am willing to listen to any concerns you may have.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Coon Valley Village Board?: I feel that the biggest problem that must be addressed is the issue of flooding. We need to devise a plan to reduce flood damage. We also need to find a way to lower the cost of repairing the park every time it floods. Another issue is what we can do locally to help people affected by the Coronavirus as the crisis gets worse here.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I feel that some village employees should show a little more tact, restraint and common sense in dealing with the public.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative? Feel free to talk about your family or about subjects related to the place you call home.: I have lived all my life in Vernon County and the last twenty years in Coon Valley. I own a home here and hope to help the Village to continue to be a great place to live. I have quite a diverse background. My father and I operated an auto repair business in Viroqua for twenty years. I spent twenty two years in the military including a year in Viet Nam. The last eight years before retirement I worked as a maintenance supervisor at Volk Field. I have a degree in counseling psychology from Viterbo University. Since I retired my main interests have been motorcycle touring and building and restoring older cars. I feel that over the years I have gained enough experience and common sense to enable me to do a good job of representing the residents of Coon Valley. If anyone has any questions for me you can call me at 608-792-0310.
