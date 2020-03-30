Spring election 2020: Four candidates run to fill three openings on the Coon Valley Village Board

What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative? Feel free to talk about your family or about subjects related to the place you call home.: I have lived all my life in Vernon County and the last twenty years in Coon Valley. I own a home here and hope to help the Village to continue to be a great place to live. I have quite a diverse background. My father and I operated an auto repair business in Viroqua for twenty years. I spent twenty two years in the military including a year in Viet Nam. The last eight years before retirement I worked as a maintenance supervisor at Volk Field. I have a degree in counseling psychology from Viterbo University. Since I retired my main interests have been motorcycle touring and building and restoring older cars. I feel that over the years I have gained enough experience and common sense to enable me to do a good job of representing the residents of Coon Valley. If anyone has any questions for me you can call me at 608-792-0310.