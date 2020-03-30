Spring election is April 7

Voters will head to the polls for the spring election on April 7.
In addition to local elections, the spring ballot includes the State Supreme Court race between incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky, a statewide referendum, and the opportunity to cast a presidential preference vote.
Coon Valley Village Board
In Coon Valley, four candidates are running in the spring election to fill three openings. Current Village Trustees Jon Lee and Russ Cornford are running for office again. Kenneth McClurg and Amy Stakston-Wiedemann will also be on the spring ballot.
Westby City Council
In Westby, incumbents Mark Hendrickson (District 1 Ward 1) and Ricky Rognstad (District 3 Wards 3 and 5) are running unopposed on the spring ballot. Sue Jacobson is running to fill the District 2 Wards 2 and 4 seat; incumbent David Laudermilch filed papers of non-candidacy.
Westby School Board
In the Westby Area School District, incumbents Cary Joholski, Seat 1 Chaseburg Attendance Area, and Gerald Roethel, Seat 6 At-Large Representative, are running unopposed in the spring election.
Chaseburg Village Board
Trustee Mike Miller is up for reelection and is running unopposed for a two-year seat.
You have free articles remaining.
Vernon County Board
This spring, there is one contested race for Vernon County Board. Incumbent Justin Running, who represents District 15, is being challenged by Alicia L. Leinberger.
Jim Servais, who represents District 5, is not seeking re-election. Kyle Semke is running for that seat.
The other candidates, all of whom are incumbents, are District 1 Will Beitlich, District 2 David Strudthoff, District 3 JoAnn Nickelatti, District 4 Mary Rae, District 6 Lorn Goede, District 7 Mary Bringe, District 8 Rod Ofte, District 9 Cary Joholski, District 10 David Eggen, District 11 Garrick Olerud, District 12 Eric Evenstad, District 13 Dennis Brault, District 14 Kevin Larson, District 16 Alycann Taylor, District 17 Mary L. Henry, District 18 Roger Call, District 19 Mike Leis, District 20 Adrian Amelse, District 21 Darrel Clark, District 22 Frank Easterday, District 23 Ole Yttri, District 24 Glenda Sullivan, District 25 Gail Muller, District 26 Dave Williams, District 27 Kelli Mitchell, District 28 Kay Stanek and District 29 Shawn Redington.
Municipal judge
Nikki C. Swayne is running for municipal judge, serving the village of La Farge, village of Cashton, city of Viroqua and city of Westby. Incumbent Brian S. Ekern did not seek re-election.
Court of Appeals Judge District 4
Rachel A. Graham is running unopposed for Court of Appeals Judge District 4.
Statewide referendum
Voters will asked to vote on the following statewide referendum:
QUESTION 1: “Additional rights of crime victims. Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?”
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are unsure of your polling place or need information about registration and acceptable forms of ID, visit https://myvote.wi.gov.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!