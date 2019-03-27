Voters will head to the polls for the spring general election on April 2.
In Coon Valley, running for village board president are the incumbent Karl Henrichsen and Richard Stegen, currently a board trustee. There are three positions open for village trustee. Running unopposed for two of them are Gary Keuser and incumbent Roger Niedfeldt.
Running unopposed for re-election in Chaseburg are Village President Ken Bluske and Village Trustee Tom Heller.
In the city of Westby, Mayor Danny Helgerson is seeking re-election unopposed. Westby City Council members seeking re-election unopposed are Katie Helseth, Wards 3 and 5; and Ann Kurth, Wards 2 and 5. Mark Jelinek is running unopposed for his first term to represent Ward 1. All terms are for two years.
Westby Area School District Board members for Seats 2, 4 and 7 are all running unopposed for three-year terms. The incumbents are Robert Kerska, representing the Coon Valley attendance area; Daniel Kotek, the Westby attendance area; and Eric Thunstedt, at-large representative.
At the county level, there is an advisory gerrymandering referendum. The questions is as follows: “Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?” The referendum election ballot will ask electors to vote “yes” or “no.” According to the explanation, “…Your vote on this question will not directly result in the passage or non-passage of any ordinance or state statute. The purpose of the question is to advise your representatives of the amount of support for and against the current process”
A “yes” vote indicates that you agree with creating a nonpartisan procedure for creating redistricting plans and maps. A “no” vote indicates that you disagree with creating a nonpartisan procedure for creating redistricting plans and maps.
In the statewide spring election, voters will select a Supreme Court justice. On the ballot are Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are unsure of your polling place or need information about registration and acceptable forms of ID, visit https://myvote.wi.gov.
