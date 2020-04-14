Spring election results announced; Lee, Cornford and Stakston-Wiedemann elected to Coon Valley Village Board

All terms are for two years, beginning on April 21.

The Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16 in the county boardroom of the courthouse annex to conduct the official canvass of the spring election and referendum.

Municipal judge

Nikki C. Swayne ran for municipal judge, and will serve the village of La Farge, village of Cashton, city of Viroqua and city of Westby. Swayne’s term is four years, and she received 1,575 votes.

Court of Appeals Judge District 4

Rachel A. Graham ran unopposed for Court of Appeals Judge District 4. The term is for six years. In Vernon County, Graham received 5,934 votes.

State Supreme Court

Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky were on the ballot for a 10-year term.

In Vernon County, Karofsky received 4,522 votes and Kelly 3,275. There were two write-in votes.

Statewide referendum

Voters were asked to vote on the following statewide referendum: