Spring election results announced; Lee, Cornford and Stakston-Wiedemann elected to Coon Valley Village Board

The spring general election went on as planned, Tuesday, April 7, despite a late effort by Tony Evers to delay it amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Results from the spring election were announced Monday, April 13, the deadline that a federal judge granted the state to ensure all absentee ballots could be counted.
Coon Valley Village Board
In Coon Valley, four candidates ran to fill three openings. Incumbent Village Trustees Jon Lee and Russ Cornford were challenged by Kenneth McClurg and Amy Stakston-Wiedemann.
The top vote-getters were Lee with 134 votes, Cornford with 169 and Stakston-Wiedemann with 126. The two-year term for village trustees begins on April 21. McClurg received 85 votes.
Westby City Council
In Westby, incumbents Mark Hendrickson (District 1 Ward 1) and Ricky Rognstad (District 3 Wards 3 and 5) were unopposed on the spring ballot; Hendrickson received 146 votes and Rognstad 154. Sue Jacobson ran to fill the District 2 Wards 2 and 4 seat; she received 169 votes.
The term for alderperson begins on Tuesday, April 21. All terms are for two years.
Westby School Board
In the Westby Area School District, incumbents Cary Joholski, Seat 1 Chaseburg Attendance Area, and Gerald Roethel, Seat 6 At-Large Representative, were unopposed in the spring election. Joholski received 1,512 votes and Roethel received 1,544.
The term of office is three years, and will begin on Monday, May 11.
Chaseburg Village Board
Trustee Mike Miller was up for reelection and ran unopposed for a two-year seat. He received 77 votes.
Vernon County Board
This spring, there was one contested race for Vernon County Board. Incumbent Justin Running, who represents District 15, was challenged by Alicia Leinberger. Running received 149 votes and Leinberger 143.
Jim Servais, who represented District 5, did not run for re-election. Kyle Semke ran for that seat unopposed, and netted 307 votes.
The other candidates, all of whom are incumbents, were District 1 Will Beitlich, District 2 David Strudthoff, District 3 JoAnn Nickelatti, District 4 Mary Rae, District 6 Lorn Goede, District 7 Mary Bringe, District 8 Rod Ofte, District 9 Cary Joholski, District 10 David Eggen, District 11 Garrick Olerud, District 12 Eric Evenstad, District 13 Dennis Brault, District 14 Kevin Larson, District 16 Alycann Taylor, District 17 Mary L. Henry, District 18 Roger Call, District 19 Mike Leis, District 20 Adrian Amelse, District 21 Darrel Clark, District 22 Frank Easterday, District 23 Ole Yttri, District 24 Glenda Sullivan, District 25 Gail Muller, District 26 Dave Williams, District 27 Kelli Mitchell, District 28 Kay Stanek and District 29 Shawn Redington.
All terms are for two years, beginning on April 21.
The Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16 in the county boardroom of the courthouse annex to conduct the official canvass of the spring election and referendum.
Municipal judge
Nikki C. Swayne ran for municipal judge, and will serve the village of La Farge, village of Cashton, city of Viroqua and city of Westby. Swayne’s term is four years, and she received 1,575 votes.
Court of Appeals Judge District 4
Rachel A. Graham ran unopposed for Court of Appeals Judge District 4. The term is for six years. In Vernon County, Graham received 5,934 votes.
State Supreme Court
Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky were on the ballot for a 10-year term.
In Vernon County, Karofsky received 4,522 votes and Kelly 3,275. There were two write-in votes.
Statewide referendum
Voters were asked to vote on the following statewide referendum:
QUESTION 1: “Additional rights of crime victims. Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?”
In Vernon County, there were 5,313 yes votes and 2,090 no votes.
Presidential preference
In Vernon County, the Democratic presidential candidates receiving the most votes were Joe Biden 2,796 and Bernie Sanders 1,685.
Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump received 3,004 votes.
