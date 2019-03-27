In the village of Coon Valley, two candidates are running for the office of village president in the spring general election on April 2.
The candidates are incumbent Karl Henrichsen and Richard Stegen, currently a board trustee.
Editor's note: The Westby Times publishes questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.
Karl Henrichsen (I)
Name: Karl Henrichsen
Occupation: Captain with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Office: Village President
Years in office: I have been village president for the past two years.
Previously elected offices: Coon Valley Village Trustee 2 yr. term
Community and group affiliations: Coon Creek Fire Commission, Coon Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. 2006-2017, Stoddard/Bergen Fire Dept. 1993-2006 (Lieutenant)
Why are you running for office?: I have enjoyed being your village president, and I feel there is so much more I can do for Coon Valley. It is greatly satisfying for me to help make the village of Coon Valley a better place to live in. There is a lot of potential for growth here in the near future and we are very lucky to have a school in town that excels in state performance rankings. I want to do everything in my power to keep our school here.
In my term we have lowered the Village of Coon Valley’s portion of the tax bill by 4% in 2018. By holding departments accountable we ended in 2018 with a budget surplus. With my work ethic and can do attitude, I believe Coon Valley will flourish in the coming years.
Since hiring our new police officer, Phil Welch has taken a proactive approach to drug intervention in town. By having a dedicated, intelligent and professional officer employed by the village was of great importance to me. It was a priority for me to have a safe village for residents and their children to live in. I want people to move to our beautiful town and feel safe. This has been realized.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Coon Valley Village Board?: We need to continue to do everything that we can to help our friends and neighbors who were devastated by the floods of 2018. We also need to establish a plan for the restoration of the park. Due to the flooding we were unable to complete water sewer replacement but we need to start in 2019. Due to a reactive approach from past leadership and infrastructural neglect, there are many needed repairs that need to be addressed. Replacing some roads and resurfacing needs to be done. These repairs never get cheaper as time goes by and we need to address these issues now. We must not turn a blind eye to our infrastructure and hope needed repairs will just go away. Taking a proactive approach to repairs within the village is what I will continue to do. I also am ever mindful that we only have certain monies to work with and I want to continue to be fiscally responsible.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: With anything there is room for change or improvement. People that chair departments must be held accountable for their actions. Recently, there was an issue involving a non-approved construction repair job on a street without a proper committee approval. There are procedures in place that need to be followed with committee input and research so that there is more than one village trustee involved. We must prevent a she said/he said dialogue with open ended construction bids and work orders. This approach and undocumented dialogue could have ended up costing the village thousands of extra dollars. I have addressed these issues.
With that said, the current board presently is well diversified and represents expertise in multiple disciplines from financial, educational, and business backgrounds. For the most part, no board member has their own agenda. They work for the betterment of Coon Valley.
Unfortunately, we have had one trustee that has missed important informative meetings and then has spoken with residents without all the facts. So, I would encourage individuals to be informed and not spread false information and hearsay. Village trustees must be held to a high standard and not slander the office in which they are trusted to hold.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: My wife and I moved our family to Coon Valley in 2006; I was originally from a small town. We wanted to raise our family in a community that was safe and where neighbors helped neighbors. I identified with the residents of Coon Valley because they are very good and friendly people.
I was always being active in any community that lived in and served the Villages of Coon Valley and Stoddard fire department for over twenty years combined.
In 2017, I did not want to sit by idly as a village resident, so I decided to run for village president. I won that election, and I have had the pleasure of serving the people of Coon Valley.
I am currently employed as a Captain for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections where I am currently a shift commander and supervise approximately 60 staff members and 1000 inmates. I have received great leadership training from W.I.D.O.C. and this has helped me in my leadership abilities as Village President as I work with people from all backgrounds within the village and surrounding communities. I would consider it an honor to serve another term.
My motto has been one of proactive leadership. I am a proactive person. I have delegated responsibilities to competent people. They have excelled in their positions. I am not a micro-manager. Micro-managing village presidents set themselves up for failure because they don’t believe in the people they hire.
A great example is the outstanding leadership of the village employees and trustees during the time of the unprecedented flooding. We had employees working almost 48 hours straight. We had trustees going above and beyond the call of duty and everyone came together. That’s leadership!
Rick Stegen
Name: Rick Stegen
Occupation: Self employed owner/operator of River Road Recovery (towing) and River Road Transport (salvage) and River Road Portables (portable toilets) located in Coon Valley, Wis., and River Road Auto & Body, La Crosse based
Office: Village President
Previous elected offices: Village President 8 yrs. 2009-2017, Trustee 2018 till present
Community and group affiliations: Coon Valley Industrial Development Corp/Board Representative
Why are you running for office?: Would like to get back on board as your Village President and continue reducing the village debt load and continue to replace our infrastructure. And make sure our property taxed don't increase.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Coon Valley Village Board?: Recovering from the devastating flooding of 2018. The board has to carefully choose its battles, mostly spending, I don't foresee a lot of growth in the future.
Are there issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Yes, but can't comment because of closed sessions, but guarantee we seem to have an open checkbook. I've checked on our finances and notice that it has increased, I also know that we need to move forward making Coon Valley a better and safer place to retire and raise our families.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: Am self employed, available at any time, 8 yrs. previous experience as Village President 2009-2017. Lots of knowledge regarding management of the village affairs, as done in the past, have worked with public works one on one in regards to water main breaks, etc. As a business owner always looking for a way to better the business financially, economically, etc. Running a village is like a business. Proud to serve Coon Valley!
