A bright, sunny sky greeted children and their families who came to Norseland Nursing Home in Westby for an Easter egg hunt, Saturday morning.
About 100 children came to the Easter egg hunt, which has been hosted by the Westby Lions Club for about 15 years.
“The weather was perfect,” Westby Lion Todd Volden said.
Volden said a couple thousand plastic eggs were stuffed with treats. Some eggs contained slips of paper indicating children could choose prizes from the prize table set up in the nursing home’s dining room.
Children 6 years old and up hunted for eggs on the lawn, while children 0 to 2 years old were in the recreation room and children 3-5 years old were in the dining room.
Angealic Kaye, the nursing home’s activity director, said the residents had good things to say about the Easter egg hunt and the children.
“They couldn’t believe the energy they had,” Kaye said. She said it was the third year the nursing home opened its doors for the event.
Volden said that in past years the Easter egg hunt was held in Davidson Park.
“We appreciate Norseland,” he said. “We can have the Easter egg hunt rain or shine, or snow or sun.”
Kaye said residents had their own baskets and passed out eggs as the younger children walked by them.
“It was a great time for everyone,” she said.
The Easter egg hunt was sponsored by the Westby Lions Club, Edward Jones Investments-Todd Volden and the nursing home.
