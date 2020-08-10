You have permission to edit this article.
Stoddard man injured in motorcycle versus deer accident on Hwy. 162
Stoddard man injured in motorcycle versus deer accident on Hwy. 162

A Stoddard man received minor injuries in a single-motorcycle accident after hitting a deer on State Hwy. 162 north of Depot Street in Chaseburg, Friday, Aug. 7.

At about 8:08 p.m., Vernon County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of a one-vehicle accident with possible injuries. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Daniel R. Green, 20, was traveling north on State Hwy. 162 on a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle north of Depot Street in the village of Chaseburg.

Green was not wearing a helmet. A deer ran in front of the motorcycle, causing the Green to strike the deer, causing the him to tip the motorcycle onto its side on the pavement.

Responding to the scene was the Coon Creek Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service, and Sheriff's Office. The driver was checked by emergency services and was released with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

