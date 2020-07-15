Summer bookmobile brings activities, books to Westby children

The Westby Area School District and Bekkum Memorial Library are teaming up this month to offer the Fairytale Book Bug Bookmobile. The bookmobile made its first stops in Westby Friday, July 10.
Darla Schroeder, the elementary school library media specialist, said in an email that when school shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Westby Elementary School Principal Bruce Peterson approached a group of teachers, which included Schroeder and Patty Meurer, Title I interventionist, to discuss how to keep children reading during the summer months.
“After we came up with the idea for the bookmobile, we talked to the Bekkum library about integrating it into their summer reading program,” Schroeder said. “We are so pleased to have their new Youth Coordinator, Marin Ball, working with us.”
One reason organizers decided on having a bookmobile was because it was a way to see people and get them access to books.
“Public libraries are only open for curbside pickup and kids like to browse books and then select,” Schroeder said. “The bookmobile lets them do that. The books we have come from Westby Elementary because they have a bigger selection of books and it was easier to check out.”
“We didn’t need to worry about their library card, as they were already in the school system program,” Schroeder added. “We planned our locations so we would meet on each side of the highway; we didn’t want students to have to navigate the road. And with having a bookmobile, we could be at local locations outside so we could make sure to social distance.”
The bookmobile is geared toward school-age children from kindergarten through fifth grade. The theme for Bekkum Memorial Library’s summer reading program is “Imagine Your Story,” so each week focuses on a different fairytale.
“We do activities, songs, and even yoga that goes along with the stories,” Schroeder said. “While the story time is going on, we provide a snack and then call people back individually or with the group they came with the select library books.”
Students are allowed to select three books for the week. Organizers of the programming encourage them to have one Papa Bear book, a book someone could read to them, a Mamma Bear book, one that they can try to read but may need a little help, and a Baby Bear book, one they can read all by themselves.
“After the story time, students can take a grab and go bag that is made up of a STEM or engineering project for them to work on,” Schroeder said. “If we have extra bags, we leave them in front of the library doors for others to pick up.”
The bookmobile will stop at the following locations each Thursday this month: Westby Pool area at 1:30 p.m.; Westby United Methodist Church at 3 p.m.; and Lone Oak View Trailer Park at 4:30 p.m. If it rains on Thursday, the stops are rescheduled for Friday, same time and place.
Families do not need to register their children to participate in the bookmobile program, and they can come to any of the locations.
“If families want to, they could sign up for the Bekkum Memorial Library summer program because they will get a prize pack for reading 10 hours and earn raffle tickets by attending the bookmobile,” Schroeder said. “We share the details on how to sign up at each event.”
In light of COVID-19 concerns, safety measures are taken at each stop.
“We thought long and hard about how to provide a safe program,” Schroeder said. “We space out those in attendance 6 feet apart. We call them back individually or with their group to come and get books. Each person sanitizes their hands before looking at books and then when they are done.”
Schroeder said she, Ball and Meurer are enjoying seeing the children and watching them choose books.
“With the pandemic, kids have had their summers turned upside down. This allows them to see other kids, even if it is distantly, and participate in an activity. But, of course, the best thing is that they can get books to read. We try to bring the popular books and we also take requests to bring the next week.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!