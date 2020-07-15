Summer bookmobile brings activities, books to Westby children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Westby Area School District and Bekkum Memorial Library are teaming up this month to offer the Fairytale Book Bug Bookmobile. The bookmobile made its first stops in Westby Friday, July 10.

Darla Schroeder, the elementary school library media specialist, said in an email that when school shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Westby Elementary School Principal Bruce Peterson approached a group of teachers, which included Schroeder and Patty Meurer, Title I interventionist, to discuss how to keep children reading during the summer months.

“After we came up with the idea for the bookmobile, we talked to the Bekkum library about integrating it into their summer reading program,” Schroeder said. “We are so pleased to have their new Youth Coordinator, Marin Ball, working with us.”

One reason organizers decided on having a bookmobile was because it was a way to see people and get them access to books.

“Public libraries are only open for curbside pickup and kids like to browse books and then select,” Schroeder said. “The bookmobile lets them do that. The books we have come from Westby Elementary because they have a bigger selection of books and it was easier to check out.”