Sweet Rides in Westby is revving up for July 31

On Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Westby Area Historical Society and Mega Parts (from Coon Valley) will host the sixth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies.
The event began as a pie and ice cream social fundraiser for the historical society and has grown into an event promoting the Westby community with a family-fun car show and shopping at local businesses as it brings awareness to the Driftless Region. Registration for vehicles begins at 10 a.m. the day of the event and early registration can be done now through a link found on the Sweet Rides Facebook page or the WAHS website.
Awards, sponsored by local businesses, will be given at 3 p.m. to many of the vehicles that come for the car show portion of this event. During the past five years, the awards have been trophies but this year, magnetic message boards will be given. Award sponsors may give the prize to the vehicle of their choice or a member of the Sweet Rides committee will do so if the sponsor is unavailable to attend.
Homemade pie with ice cream, pulled pork sandwiches, pop, water and snacks will be sold as part of the fundraising event. All proceeds will help to sponsor the mission of WAHS as an educational organization that responsibly collects, preserves, promotes and communicates the history, culture and heritage of the Westby area for current and future generations.
This year, an added feature for the kids is Westby Rocks that are painted with car and pie themes. The rocks will be hidden around Westby a week before the event. Any rock turned in at the event will receive a free piece of pie with ice cream and the kids will be able to keep their rocks. We ask that each family turn in no more than two rocks so it can truly be an activity that many members of the community will enjoy.
At 2:30 p.m., there will also be a drawing for a pedal car donated by George’s Garage. The pedal car is an authentic version of a ’55 Chevy, is suitable for any 3- to 7-year-old who weighs up to 60 pounds. The child must be present for the drawing.
If you or your business would like to sponsor an award, leave a message at 608-634-4478 or email westbywihistory@gmail.com. Questions about sponsorship may also be answered through either of these avenues. Each award comes with a two-inch magnet that shows the name of the sponsor or company logo. All sponsors will also be promoted through the Sweet Rides Facebook page, on signage at the event, and in a newspaper article. Deadline for ordering an award is July 10 so call or email now.