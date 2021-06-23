Sweet Rides in Westby is revving up for July 31

On Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Westby Area Historical Society and Mega Parts (from Coon Valley) will host the sixth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies.

The event began as a pie and ice cream social fundraiser for the historical society and has grown into an event promoting the Westby community with a family-fun car show and shopping at local businesses as it brings awareness to the Driftless Region. Registration for vehicles begins at 10 a.m. the day of the event and early registration can be done now through a link found on the Sweet Rides Facebook page or the WAHS website.

Awards, sponsored by local businesses, will be given at 3 p.m. to many of the vehicles that come for the car show portion of this event. During the past five years, the awards have been trophies but this year, magnetic message boards will be given. Award sponsors may give the prize to the vehicle of their choice or a member of the Sweet Rides committee will do so if the sponsor is unavailable to attend.

Homemade pie with ice cream, pulled pork sandwiches, pop, water and snacks will be sold as part of the fundraising event. All proceeds will help to sponsor the mission of WAHS as an educational organization that responsibly collects, preserves, promotes and communicates the history, culture and heritage of the Westby area for current and future generations.