Sweet Rides motors into Westby
Sweet Rides motors into Westby

On Saturday, July 31, the Westby Area Historical Society, along with Mega Parts, sponsored the sixth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event, drawing hundreds of people to Westby.

People attending the event saw 129 registered vehicles and a couple dozen more that came just for fun. More than 60 awards were given, more than 40 pies were cut, more than 15 dozen sandwiches were served and more than six tubs of ice cream were scooped.

Next year, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, the event expects to be even bigger and plans are already being made.

