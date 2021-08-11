Sweet Rides motors into Westby

An aerial photo shows the Sweet Rides event held in Westby, Saturday, July 31.
Sweet Rides Chairperson Garland McGarvey (left) is with People’s Choice Award winners Deb and Brad Wellner. The car shown is their 1948 Ford Coupe with ghost flames.
Dan Navrestad’s Camero is the winner of the President’s Award at the sixth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event, Saturday, July 31.
George McGarvey, who donated a pedal car for the children’s raffle at the 2021 Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event, poses with the winner, Lilyann Steers.
The pie crew poses for a photo on the porch of the Westby Area Historical Society's Thoreson House Museum, Saturday, July 31.
Mike Buchanan's and Kevin Steenberg’s cars are on display for Sweet Rides, Saturday, July 31.
On Saturday, July 31, the Westby Area Historical Society, along with Mega Parts, sponsored the sixth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event, drawing hundreds of people to Westby.
People attending the event saw 129 registered vehicles and a couple dozen more that came just for fun. More than 60 awards were given, more than 40 pies were cut, more than 15 dozen sandwiches were served and more than six tubs of ice cream were scooped.
Next year, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, the event expects to be even bigger and plans are already being made.
