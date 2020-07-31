Sweet Rides motors through Westby

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Saturday, July 25, more than 40 vehicles participated in the Westby Area Historical Society’s fifth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies. Cars, trucks and motorcycles lined up at the Thoreson House Museum to start a 19-mile tour through Bloomingdale, Avalanche and the streets of Westby. Although there weren’t any pies this year due to COVID-19, there were plenty of rides and lots of good food at the local restaurants.

In prior years, the Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event has been held as a car show on the Thoreson House Museum grounds and down several blocks of Bekkedal Avenue, as Vernon Communications has allowed the use of their parking lots. Pies with ice cream have been sold at the museum and lunch plates have been sold from the VFW. Even lefse polse has been available. The Thoreson House Museum was also open to visitors throughout the day. All that has now changed because of the pandemic. This year’s event was limited to a tour with vehicles of all sorts and a WAHS request that participants get their lunch, maybe some pizza pie, and dessert pies at local eateries.