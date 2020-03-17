Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies celebrates fifth year in Westby

What does a classic car show have in common with Norwegian heritage and a pie social? When Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies motors into Westby on Saturday, July 25, you will find out because the Westby Area Historical Society will host the 5th Annual Sweet Rides event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mission of WAHS is to collect, preserve, promote and communicate the history, heritage and culture of Westby and the surrounding area. The Sweet Rides event, started in 2016, was an idea from WAHS Board member Madeline Anderson to combine classic cars of all eras with the WAHS annual pie social. With a suggestion that a little rosemaling be thrown in to honor the history of Norwegian immigration, a new event was born. Garland McGarvey, local history buff, board member of WAHS and car collector, was excited to help Madeline’s idea come to pass and, since Madeline’s passing, he has continued to grow the event.