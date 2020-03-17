Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies celebrates fifth year in Westby

What does a classic car show have in common with Norwegian heritage and a pie social? When Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies motors into Westby on Saturday, July 25, you will find out because the Westby Area Historical Society will host the 5th Annual Sweet Rides event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The mission of WAHS is to collect, preserve, promote and communicate the history, heritage and culture of Westby and the surrounding area. The Sweet Rides event, started in 2016, was an idea from WAHS Board member Madeline Anderson to combine classic cars of all eras with the WAHS annual pie social. With a suggestion that a little rosemaling be thrown in to honor the history of Norwegian immigration, a new event was born. Garland McGarvey, local history buff, board member of WAHS and car collector, was excited to help Madeline’s idea come to pass and, since Madeline’s passing, he has continued to grow the event.
Last year, more than 100 cars were on display for Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies. Vintage vehicles came to the show from serious as well as hobby collectors in the southwestern Wisconsin area. The event’s motto, “If you can ride it, you can show it!”, has brought cars, trucks, motorcycles and even a tractor to past events. Each year, the event becomes more popular and we expect more participation this year than ever. Garland is keeping his fingers crossed for good weather and maybe even as many as 150 cars to come for this milestone 5th Annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies.
As in previous years, a variety of mouth-watering pies will be sold with ice cream. A delicious lunch of BBQ sandwiches, chips, other munchies, pop and water will be available to purchase, and the Thoreson House Museum will be open for tours.
Car owners enjoy coming to Sweet Rides for the opportunity to win a trophy because the event awards a generous number of them. We appreciate the substantial sponsorship of local businesses that make this possible. We hope that our advertising and the patronage of the people who attend Sweet Rides bring income to our area sponsors. In 2019, more than 50 participants received trophies.
To celebrate the landmark fifth anniversary of Sweet Rides, a beautiful rosemaled bowl from Norway, donated by Siw and Kenny Volden, will be awarded during the trophy presentations at 3 p.m. A photo of the bowl and availability of raffle tickets will be announced soon on the Sweet Rides Facebook page.
If you are interested in sponsoring a trophy to advertise your business, you will have the honor of choosing a winning vehicle. Please send a message through our Sweet Rides or WAHS Facebook pages, or see our website at www.westbywihistory.com or email sweetridesnpies@gmail.com for more information.