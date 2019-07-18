On Saturday, July 27, the Westby Area Historical Society will be hosting our annual “Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies” event. Four years ago, WAHS board member Madeline Anderson, who passed away in April 2017, suggested adding a car show to the summer pie social – she would be so proud to see what is happening this year! We hope that our slogan, “If you can drive it, you can show it!” attracts the most fun, unique and cool “sweet rides” in the area. If you register early, by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 26, you will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card.
The same day as Sweet Rides, the Vernon County Historical Society in Viroqua will be celebrating the 100-year anniversary of their Normal School building designed by architect Albert Parkinson. During the Sweet Rides event, we will have a tractor-pulled people hauler winding through the streets of Westby, passing landmark buildings, many of them Parkinson-designed buildings that we have right here in Westby. Our people hauler will also be providing transportation between the Wisconsin State American Legion baseball tournament and the center of our Sweet Rides event location.
BBQs, other munchies, pop and water will be sold at the VFW. The car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show will be along Bekkedal Avenue where there will also be a swap meet with lots of cool stuff. There will be tours of the Thoreson House Museum showing off our 1910 diorama; lefse/pølse for sale; and, of course, pie and ice cream will be sold at the Thoreson House.
Organized as a very family-friendly event, there will be something for everyone from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. More than 40 trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. to the favorite vehicle of our many generous sponsors. The most coveted People’s Choice Award, a rosemaled pie plate donated by Karen Hankee, will be given to the winner of the vehicle chosen by attendees. Please save the date and plan to join us. We hope to get Westby excited about classic cars, classic apple (and other flavors) pie, and our classic collection of history artifacts. Be sure you put it on your calendar! You can find us on Facebook, or the www.westbywihistory.com website; send us a Facebook message; or email sweetridesnpies@gmail.com for more information.
