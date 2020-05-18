Syttende Mai spirit brightens Westby's Main Street

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Norwegian pride was on display Saturday morning when people wearing their Norwegian apparel and waving Norwegian flags scattered themselves along Main Street in Westby.

About 20 people (including two trolls) participated in an hour-long waving, which fell on the weekend that would have been the 52nd annual Syttende Mai celebration. The annual event highlighting the Westby area’s Norwegian heritage was canceled back on March 24, in light of coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 concerns.

The idea came about when Terri Kotek and her husband, Dan, were talking about their grandchildren and why they couldn’t dress up and do their “own little thing” to celebrate Syttende Mai.

Kotek then contacted Shelly Holen, Syttende Mai president, David Kraabel, Syttende Mai vice president, and Darlene Kraabel, presenting the idea of getting out on Main Street to show Westby Norwegian heritage and Syttende Mai spirit.

“It was agreed to do this,” she said. “I then created a private event on Facebook inviting just a core group of people we thought would take part in their Norwegian apparel.”

Participants didn’t want to make it too big, with concerns of being too crowded, but on Friday Kotek put a shout out on Facebook for people to drive by for a wave.