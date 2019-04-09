The 50th annual Hunter Safety Rifle Match will be held at the Westby Rod and Gun Club Range, County Road P in Timber Coulee, Saturday, May 4. Registration runs from 8-11 a.m. Shooting begins at 8 a.m. Prior alumni, since 1970, are invited to come, eat, socialize and reminisce.
Requirements to be able to shoot: (1) Ages 10-15; (2) Must have completed Hunter Safety by the time of this event (bring certificate or temporary certificate); (3) Must have taken the Hunter Safety course from a Vernon County Instructor or be a resident of Vernon County. The registration fee is $1, and .22 cal. ammunition is provided.
The event includes door prizes, side raffles, safety booths, demonstrations by the tactical team, K9 unit and fire department, medals, trophies, food and a guest speaker.
The rifle match is sponsored by the Vernon County Law Enforcement Association
If you would like to help support this event with a donation and/or door prize, contact VCLEA President Willy Roesler at william.roesler@vernoncounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.