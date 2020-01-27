97th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament is this weekend in Westby

There will be lots of other activities going on during the ski tournament, including a dance with live music by High Mileage and dancing on Friday. On Saturday, there will be live music by The Couleegans and dancing after the competition. Admission to both is free with a tournament button; a $5 cover charge applies to those without a button. Children will have an opportunity to dig in a large snow pile for $100 in quarters on Saturday, when there will also be helicopter rides for a reasonable fee. Horse-drawn sleigh rides on Saturday will be available for a small donation. An food stand will provide refreshments both days, and there will be vendors selling pelts/caps and other items.

Admission buttons are $20 per person purchased at the gate or $15 if purchased earlier at various local outlets in the Coulee Region or online. The button is good for both Friday and Saturday. Veterans, military members and their families will be admitted free. Veterans’ Buttons are available only at the gate. There is also a commemorative Gold Button honoring club members who passed in the previous year: Roger Jaeger, Jim McDonald and David Sorenson. These are available at Borgens, Evenstad Tax Service, WCCU or online at the Snowflake website, and cost $50.