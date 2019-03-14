The 50th Syttende Mai Princess and Court will be crowned at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.
The candidates are as follows:
- Lydia Jackson, ninth-grader, daughter of Melissa and Andrew Jackson, sponsored by Living Waters Bible Camp;
- Sedona Radke, 11th-grader, daughter of Mary Gates Radke and Grant Radke, sponsored by Sons of Norway;
- Trista Rumppe, ninth-grader, daughter of Dawn and Steven Rumppe, sponsored by Embroidery and More;
- Cheyanne Nash, ninth-grader, daughter of Ashley and Brian Nash, sponsored by Wehling Farms;
- Haley Hagen, 11th-grader, daughter of Julie and John Hagen, sponsored by Ideal Flooring, LLC.
Admission is $5 for those over 12 years old, $2 for ages 6-11, and free for children under 6. All past Syttende Mai royals are welcome to attend.
Syttende Mai will be celebrated in Westby May 18-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.