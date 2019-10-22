“The Walk of Terror,” hosted by the Wilsonville Walkers, will be held at the Chaseburg Village Park, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-11 p.m. Scare-free time is from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by scare time from 6-11 p.m.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Admission is $5 per person, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg. For more information, contact Gary at 608-483-2562.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.