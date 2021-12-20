Three-car crash on Hwy. 14 in town of Coon results in one fatality

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:05 p.m. a vehicle with a single occupant traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14 crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle with four occupants going westbound head on. The single occupant who crossed the centerline was pronounced deceased and all four occupants in the struck vehicle were transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance. A vehicle occupied by four people following the struck vehicle westbound was also hit, but no one was injured in that vehicle.