Together We Are Cashton COVID-19 matching fund drive raises $37,000

The dairy products were donated or purchased from the dairy plants utilized by Cashton area farmers and were made possible with the support of Tim Neubauer Trucking. They include Organic Valley, Grassland Butter, Westby Cooperative Creamery, Foremost Farms, and Kwik Trip.

Together We Are Cashton also co-sponsored an event with the Cashton Lions Club on Saturday, May 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Volunteers collected cash and food donations and distributed ice cream products to everyone that stopped. The event was made possible with the support of TRICOR Insurance and Star Blends, both of Sparta. Approximately $600 worth of food and $2,100 in monetary donations were given to The Cashton Cupboard & Closet Food Pantry.

On Sunday, May 10 the Cashton groups purchased 30 meals at the Cashton Community Club Chicken Q that were given to some of the area's essential workers. The groups also hope to do more of these in the future.

The Cashton Lions Club, with the support of Pasture Pride Cheese, had also held a function at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 25, where they distributed cheese curds to show their support of the area dairy farmers. At this event 540 packages of the squeaky morsels were handed out to residents and visitors of Cashton.