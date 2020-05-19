Together We Are Cashton COVID-19 matching fund drive raises $37,000

The groups of Together We Are Cashton, the Bank of Cashton, the Cashton Area Development Corporation, the Cashton Lions Club, the Cashton Community Club, the Cashton Snowblazers, Cashton’s Live On Main Street Music Festival, the Cashton FFA Alumni, the Saint Mary’s Ridge Sportsmen Club, the Cashton VFW, the Cashton VFW Auxiliary, and the Frogtown Sportsmen Club have raised over $37,000 to aid Cashton’s small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The groups provided funds to match the donations of the residents of the greater Cashton area. The Together We Are Cashton organization originally had a goal of raising $10,000 in community donations.
The funds raised will be used to purchase gift cards at Cashton area businesses. Representatives will begin this process in the very near future.
On Saturday, May 2 during a donation drive, 200 half-gallons of milk, 540 pounds of butter, 2,000 Snack Kits, 36 packages of American singles, 72 packages of string cheese, 36 bottles of Fuel energy drink, 50 cartons of cottage cheese, and 100 Mighty beef sticks were distributed to the drive-up visitors at the Cashton Community Hall and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Dairy products not distributed during the fund drive, consisting of 1,000 OV Snack Kits, were donated to the Cashton Public School Lunch Program and 36 pounds of butter, 50 cartons of cottage cheese, 24 packages of American singles and 500 OV Snack Kits were donated to The Cashton Cupboard & Closet Food Pantry.
The dairy products were donated or purchased from the dairy plants utilized by Cashton area farmers and were made possible with the support of Tim Neubauer Trucking. They include Organic Valley, Grassland Butter, Westby Cooperative Creamery, Foremost Farms, and Kwik Trip.
Together We Are Cashton also co-sponsored an event with the Cashton Lions Club on Saturday, May 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Volunteers collected cash and food donations and distributed ice cream products to everyone that stopped. The event was made possible with the support of TRICOR Insurance and Star Blends, both of Sparta. Approximately $600 worth of food and $2,100 in monetary donations were given to The Cashton Cupboard & Closet Food Pantry.
On Sunday, May 10 the Cashton groups purchased 30 meals at the Cashton Community Club Chicken Q that were given to some of the area's essential workers. The groups also hope to do more of these in the future.
The Cashton Lions Club, with the support of Pasture Pride Cheese, had also held a function at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 25, where they distributed cheese curds to show their support of the area dairy farmers. At this event 540 packages of the squeaky morsels were handed out to residents and visitors of Cashton.
