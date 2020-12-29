Tom, Sharon Sharratt dial up land conservation efforts in the time of COVID-19

For years, Tom and Sharon have hosted students on field trips from the Westby school to learn about forestry and conservation on their tree farm. Knowing that many classes and athletic programs had been put on hold during the pandemic, it occurred to Tom – who taught high school for 11 years after retiring from the Army in 1985 – that some students would probably love to work outdoors with a crew of classmates. Sure enough, some 10 students jumped at the chance and got the job done, with the help of Tom and a friend who has often helped in the woods. The work involved cutting trees and sorting poles and logs for sale, plus removing brush. Together, they removed black locust trees from roughly 12 acres of the property, and Tom recaptured about 35 cents for every dollar he spent on the restoration project, thanks to the sale of the logs and poles. This was in addition to about 4 acres where he had bulldozed black locusts to restore parts of two contours that were planted this spring for the first time in 3.5 acres to be returned to cropland.