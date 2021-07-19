 Skip to main content
Tractor ride benefits American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg
Tractors on the go

Participants in the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg's Tractor Ride for Cancer make their way through the village, Saturday, July 17. This was the eighth ride to benefit the Sole Burner of Chaseburg.

 Angie Cina

A pleasant summer morning greeted tractor enthusiasts who participated in the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg's eighth Tractor Ride for Cancer, Saturday, July 17.

Thirty-five tractors and 50 people left the Chaseburg Village Park at 9 a.m., had lunch at Norwegian Hollow and returned to the park in the afternoon. Tractors had to be able to go at least 12 mph.

All proceeds from the ride benefited the ACS Sole Burner of Chaseburg event which will be held Saturday, Sept. 25.

Tractor lineup

Tractors of all makes and models are lined up prior to the start of the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg's eighth Tractor Ride for Cancer, Saturday, July 17.
Morning chat

Participants in the eighth Tractor Ride for Cancer chat in the Chaseburg Village Park before the ride, Saturday, July 17. The ride was hosted by the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

