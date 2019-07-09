{{featured_button_text}}

The ninth annual Tractor Ride for Cancer will be held Saturday, July 20. Participants will leave Chaseburg Village Park at 9 a.m. and return to the park at 3 p.m.

Cost is $20 per participant. Wagon rides are available and participants will have lunch at Norwegian Hollow Hideaway. Tractors must go at least 12 mph.  To sign up or for questions, contact Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or Bob Jeffers at 608-483-2578.

All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Sole Burner-Chaseburg to be held on Sept. 21.

