The ninth annual Tractor Ride for Cancer will be held Saturday, July 20. Participants will leave Chaseburg Village Park at 9 a.m. and return to the park at 3 p.m.
Cost is $20 per participant. Wagon rides are available and participants will have lunch at Norwegian Hollow Hideaway. Tractors must go at least 12 mph. To sign up or for questions, contact Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or Bob Jeffers at 608-483-2578.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Sole Burner-Chaseburg to be held on Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.