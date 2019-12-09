Tree in the Street event in Westby draws 60 people

History Alive Project board members could not have been more pleased when over 60 area residents, including Westby Syttende Mai Royalty and their advisors, Westby Snowflake Royalty and their advisors, WHS administrators and some of their families plus a Westby City Council member all joined in to re-enact a unique historical event that happened at the intersection of State and Main streets in the mid-1920s. This year’s event was held on Dec. 8 while the group took advantage of the day’s mild weather.

A large Christmas tree was placed in the intersection of State and Main streets during that time; a photo was then taken; this 90-plus old image captured the attention of HAP President, Dave Amundson, back in 2017, who thought “Let’s do this event each year as a way to teach those who show up about a little slice of Westby history.” It is not known how long this 1920s tree stayed in that spot, who took the picture, where the tree came from or how the early citizens got the tree to stand up so well. Amundson first pitched the re-enactment idea to the rest of the HAP Board in July of that year and they wholeheartedly agreed “Let’s go for it.” And go for it they did, increasing the event’s attendees each of the past three years.