 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two-car crash happens at intersection of West Smith, Barstad roads in the town of Viroqua
0 comments

Two-car crash happens at intersection of West Smith, Barstad roads in the town of Viroqua

  • 0

Three people were involved in a two-car crash, Friday, Oct. 16, at the intersection of West Smith Road and Barstad Road in the town of Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. Tyler Berg, 33, of Westby, was at the intersection and pulled out, striking a westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Huebsch, 42, of Viola. Todd Camlek, 50, of La Farge, was a passenger in the Huebsch vehicle. The Huebsch vehicle rolled approximately three times and came to rest on West Smith Road about 100 yards from the intersection. The Berg vehicle came to rest in the middle of the intersection.

All parties were checked at the scene by EMS and declined medical transport to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Viroqua Fire Department and Westby First Responders assisted at the scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News