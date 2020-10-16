Two-car crash happens at intersection of West Smith, Barstad roads in the town of Viroqua

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. Tyler Berg, 33, of Westby, was at the intersection and pulled out, striking a westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Huebsch, 42, of Viola. Todd Camlek, 50, of La Farge, was a passenger in the Huebsch vehicle. The Huebsch vehicle rolled approximately three times and came to rest on West Smith Road about 100 yards from the intersection. The Berg vehicle came to rest in the middle of the intersection.