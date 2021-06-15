 Skip to main content
Two injured in two-vehicle crash on Vernon County's Road P
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash, Monday, June 14, on County Road P just west of Lars Hill Road in the town of Christiana.

Brett Blondin, 31, of Cashton, was traveling eastbound on County Road P when he became distracted in the vehicle and crossed the centerline. Anna Dunnum, 17, of Westby, was traveling westbound on County Road P and could not avoid Blondin's vehicle. Blondin and Dunnum struck nearly head on and Dunnum's car traveled down an embankment and rolled numerous times, coming to rest on its roof in a field. Blondin's truck continued down an embankment and came to rest in a field.

All airbags were deployed in both vehicles and both drivers were wearing a seat belt.

Dunnum was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Blondin was treated at the scene and released.

Blondin was taken into custody for injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

