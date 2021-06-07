Two West Salem residents, La Crosse resident arrested on drug charges in Coon Valley

A traffic stop in the 100 Block of Central Avenue in the village of Coon Valley on Wednesday night June 2, led to a vehicle search that produced multiple illegal items, to include: various drug paraphernalia, stolen items (including individuals’ bank and insurance cards), and small quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and illegal prescription medication.

According to the Coon Valley Police Department, the driver, Dylan Miller, 26, of West Salem, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia and will likely be facing several counts of bail jumping, as he is currently on bond in four felony cases and two misdemeanor cases in La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe and Juneau counties. He is also being issued three traffic citations, including operating while Ssuspended.

Passenger Megan Rasmussen, 26, of West Salem, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance without prescription, and parole violation.

Passenger Tanner Olson, 27, of La Crosse, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and for receiving stolen property. He also had two active La Crosse County warrants.

The Coon Valley Police Department was assisted by the Westby Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Related investigations are ongoing regarding stolen property from various jurisdictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0