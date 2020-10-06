 Skip to main content
Two Westby men injured in two-vehicle crash at Hwy. 27 and County P
Two Westby men were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Hwy. 27 and County Road P, Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 a.m.

According to the Westby Police Department, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Larson, 71, was attempting to cross State Hwy. 27 when it was struck by a northbound vehicle being driven by Arnold Morkrid, 52. The Morkrid vehicle came to rest in the northwest ditch of the intersection and the Larson vehicle came to rest in the southbound lane of State Hwy. 27. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Westby Police Department. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

