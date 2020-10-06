Two Westby men injured in two-vehicle crash at Hwy. 27 and County P

According to the Westby Police Department, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Larson, 71, was attempting to cross State Hwy. 27 when it was struck by a northbound vehicle being driven by Arnold Morkrid, 52. The Morkrid vehicle came to rest in the northwest ditch of the intersection and the Larson vehicle came to rest in the southbound lane of State Hwy. 27. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.