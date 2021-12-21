Update: Mindoro man identified as fatality in Dec. 18 Hwy. 14 crash

A Mindoro man has been identified as Vernon County's sixth traffic fatality, following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 14 east of Cornell Lane in the town of Coon

On Dec. 18, at 4:05 p.m., a vehicle operated by Nathanial J. Bluhm, 31, of Mindoro, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14 when it crossed the centerline of the road and struck an oncoming vehicle head on, in the westbound lane The westbound vehicle that was struck was operated by Todd R. Ihrcke, 59, of Westby. Passengers in Ihrcke's vehicle included Nancy Ann Ihrcke, 56, of Westby, David R. Gluch, 57, of Westby, and Linda J. Gluch, 54, of Westby.

A third vehicle that was driving westbound behind the Ihrcke vehicle swerved to avoid the crash and struck one of the vehicles, then came to rest in the eastbound ditch. The third vehicle was operated by George C. Kroner, 59, of La Crescent, Minnesota. Other occupants in Kroner's vehicle included Jon R. Steffes, 51, of La Crescent, Minnesota, Steven W. Tripp, 61,of Red Wing, Minnesota, and Calvin J. Steffes, 22, of La Crescent, Minnesota. Kroner's vehicle sustained disabling damage, but none of the occupants were injured.

Nathanial Bluhm was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office. All four occupants in the Ihrcke vehicle were transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Vernon County Coroner's Office.

