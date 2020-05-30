Vernon Communications Cooperative celebrates 65 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vernon Communications Cooperative (VC Co-op) held their annual meeting on Thursday, April 30, via virtual platform, due to COVID-19.

Rod Olson, CEO, presented the status of the cooperative over a power point online. The secretary’s report, status of fiber construction, a new marketing campaign, and new employee announcements were given. Scott Haakenson, controller, gave the 2019 financial report and the patronage retirement update.

Three Board of Director terms expired, and elections were held in District 1 (Genoa), District 2 (Liberty Pole/Readstown) and District 3 (Viola/Yuba). Election ballot results were announced that Steven Woodhouse was re-elected to represent District 1, David Dregne was re-elected to represent District 2 and Terrance Jindrick was elected to District 3. Each director will hold a three-year term.