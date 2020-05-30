Vernon Communications Cooperative celebrates 65 years

Vernon Communications Cooperative (VC Co-op) held their annual meeting on Thursday, April 30, via virtual platform, due to COVID-19.
Rod Olson, CEO, presented the status of the cooperative over a power point online. The secretary’s report, status of fiber construction, a new marketing campaign, and new employee announcements were given. Scott Haakenson, controller, gave the 2019 financial report and the patronage retirement update.
Three Board of Director terms expired, and elections were held in District 1 (Genoa), District 2 (Liberty Pole/Readstown) and District 3 (Viola/Yuba). Election ballot results were announced that Steven Woodhouse was re-elected to represent District 1, David Dregne was re-elected to represent District 2 and Terrance Jindrick was elected to District 3. Each director will hold a three-year term.
VC Co-op announced and awarded scholarships of $750 to 15 deserving students, throughout their service area, who are in pursuit of higher education. Recipients and their school district include: Noah Benish (Westby), Josi Bishop (Westby), Torrance Campbell (Kickapoo), Jacob Curti (Viroqua), Josephine Dobbs (Viroqua), Delayni Fleeharty (Kickapoo), Claire Griffin (Westby), Josefine Jaynes (Kickapoo), Olivia Meyers (Cashton), Gracey Mlsna (Cashton), Maverick Nelson (La Farge), Olivia Rottman (Viroqua), Conor Vatland (Westby), Sarah Vielhaber (Kickapoo) and Ireland Wiegel (Kickapoo).
Vernon Communications Cooperative Board of Directors held their organizational meeting following the annual meeting on Tuesday, May 12, to elect officers for the coming year. Elected president is Brad Gabrielson from District 8 (La Farge). Elected vice president is David Dregne from District 2 (Liberty Pole/Readstown). Elected secretary/treasurer is Trudy Wallin from District 4 (Viroqua). These directors will serve as officers for one year.
