Vernon County American Legion Educator of the Year Amy Adam wins state competition
Wisconsin Legion educator winner

Vernon County Educator of the year Amy Adam of Coon Valley Elementary School is the recipient of the first annual Past National Commander Denise Rohan Educator of the Year Award for the Wisconsin American Legion. Pictured are (from left) Past National Commander Denise Rohan, Wisconsin American Legion State Commander David Wischer and Adam.

 Contributed photo

Vernon County American Legion Educator of the Year Amy Adam of Coon Valley Elementary School in the Westby School District is the recipient of the first annual Past National Commander Denise Rohan Educator of the Year Award for the Wisconsin American Legion.

The award was presented at the annual American Legion State Convention in Middleton on Friday, July 16.

Adam teaches 4K and has been the contact person for organizing the annual Veterans Day observance in the school, as well as involving the post in other activities throughout the school year. In addition to a plaque, Adam received a check for $1,440 to be used for items of her choice in her classroom. She was nominated by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116.

