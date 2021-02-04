Vernon County American Legion names Sgt. Gary Helgerson of the Wisconsin State Patrol law officer of the year

The 2021 Vernon County American Legion Law Officer of the Year is Sgt. Gary Helgerson of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 nominated Helgerson for the Edward J. Ormsby Law and Order Award.

Post Commander Michael Miller wrote in his nomination: “We believe that Sergeant Helgerson demonstrates the qualities that an exemplary law officer should possess. The Wisconsin State Patrol has recognized his professionalism and dedication to duty by promoting him to greater supervisory roles. And with his experience and the ability to relate to his fellow officers, he has been given the responsibility to teach recruits at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy. In fact, he is one of only two in the State Patrol who have attained the title of Master Instructor of firearms as certified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“Sergeant Helgerson has the ability to interact with people in a most compassionate and comforting manner. He has maintained his demeanor as a small-town boy but his travels have allowed him to see the society as it has evolved.

“Sergeant Helgerson is a family man who maintains strong ties to his hometown community, continuing to be active in the local church in Westby WI.