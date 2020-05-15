Vernon County Crime Stoppers seeks help in Esofea Park vandalism case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public's help in solving a vandalism case.

May 11, law enforcement received a report of some recent vandalism at Esofea Park, which is located southwest of Westby. Park buildings and picnic tables were spray-painted with red graffiti. Anyone who has information on the people who did this vandalism is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip. Photos of the vandalism can be seen at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.faceboook.com/vernoncrimestoppers.

It is law enforcement's hope that details of this actual case from police records may cause someone to remember and report what they know about the person or persons involved. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $3,000 and will remain anonymous.

Submit a tip: Phone: 608-637-8477 or 800-657-6868; App: www.p3tips.com; Web: www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers; Mail: P.O. Box 1, Viroqua, WI 54665.

