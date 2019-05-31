Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Coon Valley Police Department, is asking for the public's help in a hit-and-run accident.
Sometime during the night of Wednesday, May 22, a red car was struck while it was parked in the 400-block of Central Avenue in Coon Valley. The striking vehicle left the scene after causing major damage to the rear window area of the car. The suspect vehicle is probably a larger truck or a truck pulling a trailer with possible equipment large enough to do the damage to the rear of the red car. Photos can be seen at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers.
It is law enforcement's hope that details of this actual case from police records may cause someone to remember and report what they know about the person or persons involved. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 and will remain anonymous.
Submit a tip: Phone: 608-637-8477; App: www.p3tips.com; Web: www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers; Mail: P.O. Box 1, Viroqua, WI 54665.
