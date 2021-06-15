Vernon County Dairy Breakfast, Trout Fest come to Coon Valley

“We are so excited to be able to host this this year and very grateful for Legacy’s strong role this year,” Colburn said. “We are also very grateful to the town of Coon Valley and the involvement happening there. It will be very fun to have this taking place during the Trout Fest as well.”

Trout Fest

Trout Fest, which will be held in Veterans Memorial Park, features kids trout fishing and prizes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 300 fish will be released for the event. Children should bring their own poles; however, some will be on hand. Bait will be furnished.

Vendor booths will be set up at the American Legion hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be live music in the park by the Dan and Mary Sebranek Band from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Seating is available in the park, or people can bring their own chairs.

Carol Olson, who is in charge of Trout Fest, said it’s exciting to be able to have Trout Fest this year. “We’re excited for the kids to fish; they had a tough time of it last year, too.”

Money raised at this event will benefit the Coon Valley American Legion and its efforts to redo the veterans’ memorial, girls uniforms for the Coon Valley Area Diamond Club, and the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association food trailer.

The Coon Valley Business Association and Trout Unlimited are once again teaming up for the event.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.