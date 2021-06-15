Vernon County Dairy Breakfast, Trout Fest come to Coon Valley

Coon Valley will be buzzing with activity, Saturday, June 19, as it will be the site of the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast and the 10th annual Coon Creek Trout Fest.
Both events were canceled in 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Dairy breakfas
t
Vernon County Dairy Promotion has organized a drive-through breakfast, which will be hosted by Legacy Grill & Pub, 110 Central Ave. Serving begins at 6 a.m. and ends at noon or until event organizers run out of food. Freewill donations will be taken for this year’s meal.
“We have goody bags being handed out with some great educational materials about the dairy industry, as well as some information about local businesses,” said Cory Colburn, Vernon County Dairy Promotion president.
Breakfast lovers should take Fairbanks, turn right onto Lien Street, drive to Old Mill Road, where the welcome tent will be on the corner of Old Mill Road and Central Avenue (Hwy. 14), turn onto the shoulder of Hwy. 14 and drive to Legacy Grill & Pub. Signs will direct attendees on how to enter into the line.
There will be a greeter to ask how many breakfasts each vehicle would like, which will be communicated to the servers, and then when the vehicles approach Legacy Grill & Pub, meals will be handed in through the passenger side.
“We are so excited to be able to host this this year and very grateful for Legacy’s strong role this year,” Colburn said. “We are also very grateful to the town of Coon Valley and the involvement happening there. It will be very fun to have this taking place during the Trout Fest as well.”
Trout Fest
Trout Fest, which will be held in Veterans Memorial Park, features kids trout fishing and prizes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 300 fish will be released for the event. Children should bring their own poles; however, some will be on hand. Bait will be furnished.
Vendor booths will be set up at the American Legion hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be live music in the park by the Dan and Mary Sebranek Band from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Seating is available in the park, or people can bring their own chairs.
Carol Olson, who is in charge of Trout Fest, said it’s exciting to be able to have Trout Fest this year. “We’re excited for the kids to fish; they had a tough time of it last year, too.”
Money raised at this event will benefit the Coon Valley American Legion and its efforts to redo the veterans’ memorial, girls uniforms for the Coon Valley Area Diamond Club, and the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association food trailer.
The Coon Valley Business Association and Trout Unlimited are once again teaming up for the event.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.