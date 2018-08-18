The Vernon County Council of The American Legion installed the 2018-2020 officers at a meeting on Aug. 6, hosted by Westby Post 155.
The Vernon County Council consist of eight American Legion posts in Vernon County: Coon Valley Post 116, Viroqua Post 138, Westby Post 155, Chaseburg Post 202, Hillsboro Post 223, Genoa Post 246, Stoddard Post 315, and Ontario Post 467.
Standing at podium in the photo is 7th District 1st vice-commander Carl Sjolander swearing in the 2018-2020 officers of the Vernon County Council. Shown from left to right: Incoming Commander Jeff Bluske, 2nd Vice-Cmddr. John Ross, Adjutant Tom Heller, Chaplain Melvin De Witt, Sgts.-at-Arms Bob Wruck and Kelly King. Seated at table: Outgoing adjutant Steve Nelson, Outgoing Commander Mike Miller, and outgoing chaplain Eugene Johnson.
Not present were 1st vice-commander Mark Williams, and 3rd vice-commander Gary Gilbertson.
