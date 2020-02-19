Vernon County voters select Kelly, Karofsky in Supreme Court primary

In Vernon County, incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky were the top vote-getters in a three-way state Supreme Court primary Tuesday. Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone was also on the ballot.

The State Supreme Court race was the only primary in the county.

In Vernon County, Kelly earned 1,509 votes, Karofsky 1,331 and Fallone 391. A total of 3,231 votes were cast.

As the top two vote-getters statewide, Kelly and Karofsky earned the right to appear on the April 7 ballot with a 10-year term at stake.

In addition to the State Supreme Court race, the spring election will also include local elections and the opportunity to cast a presidential preference vote.

Coon Valley Village Board

In Coon Valley, four candidates are running in the spring election to fill three openings. Current Village Trustees Jon Lee and Russ Cornford are running for office again. Kenneth McClurg and Amy Stakston-Wiedemann will also be on the spring ballot. Village Trustee Michael Lee filed papers of non-candidacy.

Westby City Council