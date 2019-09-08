The fourth in a series of summer/fall community forums on universal health care will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., at the Logan Mill, 206 S. Bekkedal Ave., Westby.
Titled “Our Dysfunctional Healthcare System: Which Way Forward?”, the forum will feature a panel of three medical professionals: Dr. Mark Neumann, Emma Hood, RN, and Dr. Robert Jecklin.
The goal of this forum series is for the citizens of Vernon County to have open, non-partisan conversations about improving our current healthcare system. The last forum will be held in Viroqua Oct. 16.
Neumann, a recently retired pediatrician who practiced in Africa, Madison and La Crosse from 1980 until 2019, will discuss what comprehensive single-payer coverage could look like in the U.S.
Hood, who grew up and trained in nursing in Canada and practiced nursing in Canada and the U.S., will contrast the Canadian single-payer system to the U.S. system.
Jecklin, who teaches in the public health programs at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will discuss the reasons to improve healthcare in the U.S. Prior to teaching, his work included public health in South Carolina, HMO managed care in Chicago, American Cancer Society, and efforts to improve primary care including Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers in Cashton.
The forum, which is sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party, is free and open to the public.
