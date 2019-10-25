Twelve linemen from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa electric cooperatives traveled to Guatemala this month to volunteer their services to help families in a rural village get electricity for the very first time. The linemen volunteering their service included Zach Taylor of Vernon Electric Cooperative. He left for Guatemala Sept. 30 and came back Oct. 18.
“We’re proud to be part of this life-changing opportunity,” said Craig Buros, CEO, Vernon Electric Co-op. “It was hard, physical work done in intense heat, but Zach and the other linemen got the job done ahead of schedule, bringing electricity and clean water to people who were incredibly thankful and gracious. This is the cooperative difference.”
The group stayed in Playa Grande, Ixcan, and made the daily 90-minute trip through rough terrain to the job site in Tierra Blanca Chixoy located in north-central Guatemala, where they installed transformers, strung wire, and finished building a distribution system. They worked with members of Empresa Municipal Rural de Electricidad (EMRE), the local utility, which provides electric service to the municipality of Ixcan. All work was done by hand, including climbing of the utility poles. No bucket trucks were available on-site in the rural area.
Fifty homes in the village, each of which consists mainly of boarded walls, thatched roof, and dirt floors, are now wired with a couple outlets, switches, and four light bulbs. A school, church, and health office also now have electricity for the first time.
In addition to electrifying the village, which the local utility called “a dream come true”, the volunteers brought water filters, backpacks with school supplies, and 175 pairs of shoes for those living in the impoverished village.
This project was made possible by NRECA International, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, whose mission is to increase individual and community access to electricity in all parts of the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.