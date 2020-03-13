Vernon Electric Cooperative cancels annual meeting

In light of Gov. Tony Evers declaring a health emergency in response to COVID-19, it is with an overabundance of caution, and with the well-being of its membership and employees in mind, Vernon Electric Cooperative has cancelled the physical gathering of members for its annual meeting on Saturday, March 21.
Meeting options are being explored, including an online annual meeting or postponement to a later date. Information will be provided on the Vernon Electric Facebook page and website as details become available.