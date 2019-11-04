A community program celebrating Veterans Day will be held at the Westby Area High School gymnasium at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Music will be provided by the Westby Area High School Band and Concert Choir and will include a slide presentation showing how several local veterans looked when they were in the military and how they look now.
The guest speaker will be Army National Guard Sgt. Zach Shaha, a 2015 Westby graduate. Shaha has served one deployment to Iraq, Syria and other Middle East locations, and volunteered for one three-month deployment to the Southwest Border with Mexico to support Customs and Border Protection agents.
He will talk about the importance of asking veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam about their service in war, learning about their wartime experiences. Many World War II veterans have already died and it is important to learn their stories while they are still able to tell them.
All local veterans are encouraged to attend and sit together in the front facing the student bleachers. They will be recognized by their time of service. The program will end at 11:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.