A community program celebrating Veterans Day will be held at the Westby Area High School gymnasium, Monday, Nov. 12, at 10:30 a.m.
Music will be provided by the Westby Area High School band and choir and will include a slide presentation showing how several veterans looked when they were in the military and how they look now. The guest speaker will be Roger Mathison who will talk about various veteran’s groups, their history, and how they serve today, with special emphasis on the American Legion, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
All local veterans are encouraged to attend and sit together in the front facing the student bleachers. They will be recognized by their time of service. The program will end at 11:15 a.m.
