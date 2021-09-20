Vickie Dunnum chosen as honorary chairperson for Sole Burner of Chaseburg

Dunnum said her church family really stepped up to help the family. “A church friend would sit with me during chemo to give Craig a break. I never had help from the church family before because I always thought I can do things myself. A family friend from church went with Craig for his colonoscopy while I was having treatment.”

She said God was No. 1 and led the entire journey. “Where does God want to put us?”

The Dunnums’ life is full. They have a certified organic farm. It’s a fourth generation farm that’s been in the family for more than 135 years. She has been a substitute teacher in the Westby Area School District for about 13 years. She and Craig run the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association steak trailer at the Wisconsin State Fair, and keep busy with a variety of other activities.

Alexis has relocated to La Crosse from Washington, D.C., and will get married in May 2022. Brittany is in her second year of graduate studies in speech therapy and has an internship in North Carolina. In January she will have another internship and will graduate in May 2022.

16th annual Sole Burner

The slogan for this year’s event, which will once again be held in the Chaseburg Village Park, is “Cancer sucks,” and that will be spelled out on the park’s chain-link fence.