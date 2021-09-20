Vickie Dunnum chosen as honorary chairperson for Sole Burner of Chaseburg

When the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event is held Saturday, Sept. 25, Vickie Dunnum of Westby will be sharing her cancer story as the event’s honorary chairperson.
Dunnum’s cancer journey began April 26, 2017 when she had her routine mammogram at Mayo Health System in La Crosse, like she had done since turning 40. “I was almost 51, and it may have been my 11th mammogram.”
The next day she received a phone call asking her to come back. Dunnum said she didn’t think much of that. Her husband, Craig, who was a traveling salesman at the time, was home the day she was called back and said he’d come to the appointment.
“The only time he went to the hospital with me was when I gave birth to the girls,” Dunnum said. She agreed, and said they could have lunch after the appointment.
“I had the second check with the doctor; I thought maybe it was a cyst. I needed a biopsy.” She asked the doctor if the biopsy could be done right away, because Craig was in the waiting room and she didn’t want to come back. “I’m so thankful I got it done then.”
Dunnum said that weekend was prom, and they were hosting two exchange students – one from Spain and one from Norway.
“I didn’t think much of it (the biopsy). I wasn’t worried,” she said. “I would have the results Monday. It was prom that weekend and I ran around like any mom taking pictures. On Monday, May 1, I got the diagnosis.”
Dunnum met a doctor she had never met before, who was a breast cancer specialist.
“I had my calendar – it wasn’t electronic – and I said, ‘I don’t have time for this in my schedule…’ Alexis was at Madison and was graduating in May, the two foreign exchange students were graduating in May and Brittany was a freshman at Madison.”
The doctor told Dunnum cancer doesn’t wait and she had to fit it in, because that was her project. “We came to a halt.”
On the day she was diagnosed, the doctor said that from all indications, the treatment would be six weeks of radiation every day in La Crosse, with weekends off.
“I couldn’t wrap my head around it – six weeks,” Dunnum said. “I would have a lumpectomy and then radiation.”
She had surgery on June 5. The surgery, which was expected to last 40 minutes, was three hours. The doctor told Craig and Brittany, who were in the waiting room, the cancer was in Dunnum’s lymph nodes and chemotherapy would be necessary.
“They knew chemo was my worst fear. It was going to be a journey,” Dunnum said. “When I work up in recovery, I knew I’d have to have chemo. Brittany and Craig were at my side, and I told Brittany, ‘I’m fine.’ That was my first blow to the gut – whoa, this is going to be a journey.”
After the surgery, she had had a month to recover before starting eight rounds of chemotherapy every two weeks in July.
“I am thankful I was in good health before chemo,” Dunnum said. Before the diagnosis Vickie and Craig started walking more, in preparation to visit Alexis, who was in Norway.
After the chemotherapy, Dunnum had a two to three week break before having radiation – 30 treatments for six weeks every day at the same time of day in La Crosse.
There wasn’t a history of breast cancer in her immediate family of five sisters and mother. “I’m the third kid in the family. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.”
“You live by your calendar – you think you’re in control… I look back now and you are not in control. You have to be flexible and change the plan.”
Dunnum said she had always taken care of people and wanted to help others. “The thought of being a patient scared me.” The doctor told her she was becoming part of a team and she wouldn’t be alone. “There is a team immediately… That gave me hope right away.”
One of the team members was a social worker, who helped with such things as dealing with the diagnosis and helping with insurance questions.
“Two years before our diagnosis – a family is diagnosed with cancer – we took out cancer insurance. We said we’re going to be 50, the girls are in college; we’ll take it out just in case.”
During her cancer journey, Dunnum has encountered people who helped ease the burden.
An example of this happened right after the diagnosis. She went for a heart test with her cancer diagnosis workbook in hand. While she was in the waiting room, a woman she didn’t know approached her. The woman, who was a retired nurse, said she noticed Dunnum’s workbook and offered support by giving her a pocket angel.
“I was shocked she approached me,” Dunnum said. “At first I was mad she entered my space, but I was humbled. With cancer you enter a world where people actually care. I still carry the pocket angel. I know the good Lord is with me. The angel is a symbol I’m in this journey and I can’t handle it myself.”
Dunnum was contacted by Sole Burner co-chair Linda DeGarmo in February, asking if she’d serve as honorary chairperson.
“Linda had good timing,” she said. “In February I just got back from blood work and got the message from Linda. I was so honored. Chaseburg is a small community with such big hearts.”
The big hearts were revealed when Dunnum attended her first Sole Burner event in September 2017. Someone had purchased a luminary in her honor. “Someone in Chaseburg knew (about my cancer) and I thought, ‘That’s so nice.’”
The following year she went to the Sole Burner event as a survivor. “They knew who I was and gave me a T-shirt.”
Dunnum said Chaseburg isn’t the only community involved with the event. “It’s so inclusive and positive. If I can give back to the community and share my story, I want to be a part of that. I jumped in to help; there is positive energy. Hardships have brought people together in a good way.”
Having cancer has changed Dunnum’s life. “You don’t take anything for granted. You look for the silver lining and try to make the day better by showing kindness.”
She said she watches what she eats. “What we eat fuels our bodies. Exercise is so important and ‘me time,’ not in a selfish way, but prioritizing. We’re in the sandwich generation, helping our folks. If I’m not well, I can’t help others.”
One of the ways Dunnum keeps herself well is being part of the Mississippi Sisters Dragon Boat Team. The team is made up breast cancer survivors. She became familiar with dragon boats after being encouraged by her doctor to check out the 2017 Big Blue Dragon Boat races in La Crosse.
“I was so sick and in a fog, but I was drawn to the positive energy.” Dunnum said her doctor spoke at the event and when the event ended, she approached her doctor and said, “Next year that’ll be me in that boat.”
In 2018, Dunnum participated in the dragon boat races; she also paddled in 2019. “2020 was the pandemic, and in 2021 Mayo ceased from sponsoring the dragon boat festival.”
The Mississippi Sisters Dragon Boat Team recently wrapped up their practice season.
“It’s such a great workout and bonding experience; there are 20 in a boat,” Dunnum said. “Our big goal is that we’ll go to the International Dragon Boat Festival (in New Zeland) in April 2023. It was postponed for a year due to COVID. We’re fundraising and working out. Now that the season is done, we’ll work out together in a gym.”
She said there is something “magical to be with women in the same boat.” “The dragonfly is our mascot. It signifies what we’ve been through. A dragonfly is born in darkness and transforms. Five words are our mantra: Hope, courage, resilience, transformation and harmony.”
When she finished chemotherapy, Dunnum joined Livestrong at the YMCA in La Crosse. Cancer survivors of all ages and their supporters take a 12-week class to learn about diet and exercise and how to get back to health.
“It saved my life,” Dunnum said. “It’s for survivors at any point in time – even 10 years out or one year out. That was another support group in the area that helped with the journey and helped me get in shape for the dragon boat.”
She now volunteers with the Livestrong classes.
“(Cancer) is a journey, I tell ya,” Dunnum said. “None of it is easy. Support came out of the woodwork. People did things at the right time. I could write a book.”
Dunnum said her church family really stepped up to help the family. “A church friend would sit with me during chemo to give Craig a break. I never had help from the church family before because I always thought I can do things myself. A family friend from church went with Craig for his colonoscopy while I was having treatment.”
She said God was No. 1 and led the entire journey. “Where does God want to put us?”
The Dunnums’ life is full. They have a certified organic farm. It’s a fourth generation farm that’s been in the family for more than 135 years. She has been a substitute teacher in the Westby Area School District for about 13 years. She and Craig run the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association steak trailer at the Wisconsin State Fair, and keep busy with a variety of other activities.
Alexis has relocated to La Crosse from Washington, D.C., and will get married in May 2022. Brittany is in her second year of graduate studies in speech therapy and has an internship in North Carolina. In January she will have another internship and will graduate in May 2022.
16th annual Sole Burner
The slogan for this year’s event, which will once again be held in the Chaseburg Village Park, is “Cancer sucks,” and that will be spelled out on the park’s chain-link fence.
Linda DeGarmo, who is co-chair of the event, said this year’s fence sign is in memory of Heath Gilkes, who would say, “Cancer sucks.” Gilkes, who was on the Sole Burner committee for eight years and was the event’s honorary chairperson in 2015, was 52 years old when he died of cancer on Feb. 13.
DeGarmo said the event has raised close to $1,250,000 since its founding in 2006. “For Vernon County it’s amazing.”
As of Sept. 16, 34 teams have registered online (the most teams ever, DeGarmo said) and 280 people have registered. Also as of Sept. 16, $76,000 has been raised and DeGarmo said she expected that number to jump after Bank Night, which was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Safety measures will be in place because of the ongoing pandemic. Hand sanitizer, gloves and masks will be available, and everyone will be as socially distant as possible. DeGarmo said event organizers will not have cancer survivors introduce themselves individually and share their type of cancer and the number of years they have been cancer-free. Instead, the total years of survivorship will be announced prior to the survivors lap.
“We really like that last year, and it will probably be the way we go forward,” DeGarmo said.
Survivors were sent postcards (this was done last year, too) on which they listed their name, type of cancer and the number of years they have been cancer-free.
Another COVID safety measure that will be taken this year, like last year, will be a chicken-que drive through from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. DeGarmo said people can also order drive-through soup instead of the chicken.
“All of the events are outside, so we should be OK,” DeGarmo said. “We are taking as many precautions as we can.”
As in years past, there will be the opportunity for people to purchase luminaria for $5 each in memory of loved ones who have died from cancer and in honor of those who have survived cancer or are undergoing treatment.
DeGarmo said the Westby Art Department has made bags people can choose from if they don’t want to decorate their own bag.
Luminaria can be purchased on the day of the event, or by contacting DeGarmo via email grannydegarmo@yahoo.com, phone 608-452-3367, or messaging her via the Sole Burner of Chaseburg Facebook page or her personal Facebook page.
In addition to the luminaria, there will be a video that both honors survivors, and memorializes people that have been lost to cancer. The video will be played throughout the day.
DeGarmo said so far, 13 vendors ranging from rosemaling and jewelry to Thirty-one bags have signed up to be a part of the Sole Burner event. In addition, there will be children’s activities such as a bounce house and face painting, and a health fair with chair massages and a blood pressure clinic and Livestrong from the La Crosse YMCA. “There will be a lot of things at the health fair.”
She said the committee encourages everyone to come early to not only check out the health fair, but also everything else. “Come and have a good time.”
